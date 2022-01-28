Advertisement

Noem Announces legislation to eliminate fees and taxes for obtaining a concealed carry permit

(WBRC)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) – Governor Noem has put forth legislation that would serve to eliminate taxes and extra fees for people attempting to obtain a concealed carry permit.

“South Dakota is already among the most business-friendly states in America. With this action, we will make it even easier to do business here,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “We also guarantee the right of our people to keep and bear arms. It will not cost you a penny to exercise your Second Amendment rights in South Dakota.”

Governor Noem discussed her tax cut plans in her 2022 State of the State Address.

You can read Governor Noem’s tax cut legislation here.

