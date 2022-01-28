Advertisement

Looking for a Warm Winter Getaway? Stay home!

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After tonight we stay under a sturdy ridge of high pressure that will clear out our skies, allow a few passing clouds, and eventually pull in very warm temperatures.

The warmer temperatures will also house drier conditions for the next three days. We are again back to well-above average temperatures and an abundance of sunshine to wrap up the month. January may be leaving quietly, but February is going rogue.

February’s temperatures will come in very cold and below average by some 10 degrees. The sun and warmth are replaced by snow and clouds into Groundhog Day. The sun returns, but the unusually warm weather does not.

For at least a day after Groundhog Day, we say below freezing for our daytime highs, but at least it will be sunny.

