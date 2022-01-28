Budget Friendly Ways to Keep Your Skin Healthy This Winter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Heidi Glood, owner of Pure Medical Aesthetics in Rapid City shares winter skin tips to keep your skin hydrated and moisturized during South Dakotas winter months.

Winter Skin Tips:

- Cleanse the skin using a product that does not strip your natural PH balance

- Exfoliate three to four times a week, this step helps take away dead skin cells and allows other products to evaporate into the skin properly

- Moisturize find a product that fits your skin type ( i.e. acne-prone or oily )

- Water: Keep up with your daily water intake

When starting off with a regular skin-care team, Glood suggests starting off with the basics cleanser, exfoliator, and moisturizer. Once your skin is used to all of those products, Glood recommends adding in serums and an astringent also known as a toner. Face masks and treatments are also beneficial to the skin during these dry months.

To learn more about treatments that are suitable for your skin-type visit https://www.puremedaestheticsrc.com/

