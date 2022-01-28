Advertisement

Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo staple continues without famous face

By Miranda O'Bryan
Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For many, a familiar face at the Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo won’t be attending this year but her events will still go on.

Christian music singer and sister of country music star Reba McEntire, Susie McEntire has long been in attendance at the stock show but due to personal reasons is staying in Nashville this year.

Although she can’t attend, her contributions to the event will still be known.

Her husband Mark and good friend Keenie are making sure the stock show & rodeo church and ladies Pamper Me events go on without a hitch.

“It’s up to Keenie Word and I to do the church service at the stock show this year,” said Mark Eaton, the pastor for the stock show & rodeo church. “We’re doing it this year at the Monument auditorium, as usual at 10 so come out and see there’s going to be some singing and I’ll bring a message and we’ll pass the hat and just like every year enjoy meeting old friends again.”

“I come every year, I get to sing at the stock show, and Susie McEntire and I have hosted a women’s conference here for the past five years. This year she’s unable to make it and we’re super sad about that but we are going to continue on with Pamper Me, we have a great lineup,” said Keenie Word, country music singer and Pamper Me host. “The women can come, they can expect a great lunch and drinks and shopping, music, fellowship, fashion shows, all kinds of stuff, lots of prizes. We’re going to make sure it’s just as good as it always is.”

Both events are a stock show staple.

Pamper Me takes place Saturday at Western Dakota Tech from 10 am to 4 pm and tickets are still available online.

The church service is scheduled for 10 am Sunday in the fine arts theater at The Monument.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

