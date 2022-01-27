Advertisement

Young at heart 99-year old woman checks skiing off her bucket list

99-year-old Edith
99-year-old Edith(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 99 year old woman, who is young at heart, is hitting the slopes for the very first time.

She’s had disabilities her whole life preventing her from doing so, but an organization called Ski for Light is making her dreams within reach.

Edith, 99-years-old, has her family helping prepare for something special.

“She turns 100 in March,” says Austin Pearce, Edith’s Grandson, “and she has a bucket list.”

She’s been waiting a long time to check one thing off.

“100 years,” Edith says, and it’s an important one. “Top of the list.”

“She’s been limited with physical disabilities her whole life,” Pearce adds, “so this isn’t something she’s been able to do.”

Ski for Light says otherwise.

“99,” says Tim Brumbaugh, Board of Directors with Black Hills Ski for Light, “that’s way up there, and hopefully that’s going to help other people who think, ‘I can’t do this stuff,’ to think more about what they can do.”

“I wish I had some sunglasses on,” says Edith as her family puts some googles on her face.

Edith’s just about ready to go, “I’m sitting crooked,” she says. But, after just a bit of rearranging, it’s time to hit the slopes.

“Bye,” yells Edith as she makes her way to the chairlift!

Sitting on the chairlift, Edith realized she’s doing something she, and some of her passed family members, never thought was possible.

“She’s watching from up above,” says Brumbaugh, I’m sure.”

“Yes,” Edith responds. “She is.”

Just like that, 100 years of anticipation is over.

“Here we go,” yells Brumbaugh!

“Okay,” Edith yells back!

“It did turn to emotional fear,” says Pearce, “of oh my gosh, what could happen out here.”

But, Edith took turn after turn with grace.

“Oh, my god. This is unbelievable,” says Edith making her way down the slope.

She eventually cruised her way down the run and had one thing to say straight away.

“Is it that bumpy all the way,” asks Edith? “I thought skiing was smooth!”

“You want to do another one,” Brumbaugh asks?

“Well,” Edith says with energy, “absolutely!”

The bumps, it would seem, were just slight setbacks.

“It has been bumpy,” Edith explains, “but that’s okay.”

What made Edith want to ski in the first place was simple, “it just looked like fun.”

One run turned into two.

“I’ll go a third time.”

Three, however, was enough for this near century old, but at heart, young lady.

“I got other things to do,” Edith says.

Check skiing off the bucket list.

“This was wonderful,” Edith says smiling. “I think everybody should do it. Even though it’s real bumpy.”

Ski for Light is looking for volunteers to help others achieve their dreams.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dreau Rogers makes initial appearance in court
Spearfish man facing first degree murder charge
RCC
South Dakota Department of Education revokes cross country coach’s teaching certificate after sexual allegations
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
New outdoor range would be north of Rapid City off of Elk Vale Road.
Lawmakers table the idea of a shooting range outside of Rapid City
House owners are advised to prepare for a larger number on their property assessment this year.
Don’t be surprised if your home is priced much higher than last year

Latest News

COVID-19
COVID numbers down in Rapid City Area Schools
DOT Snowplow naming winners and their drivers
3 SDDOT’s Snowplow Naming winners tour their named machines
Although some vendors started setting up earlier this week, most of them came in Wednesday...
Vendors prep for annual Stock Show & Rodeo
The state saw a 26% growth in visitation from the previous year, with 13.5 million people...
SD tourism department looks to the future