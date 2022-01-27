Advertisement

Impeachment committee subjected to telemarketing campaign pushing for Ravnsborg removal

AG impeachment committee grill law enforcement on investigation merits
AG impeachment committee grill law enforcement on investigation merits
By Austin Goss
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - Members of the legislative committee considering the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg say that they and their constituents have been subjected to a coordinated telemarketing campaign.

The calls have been coming from an out-of-state company, according to a release from Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham).

“An out-of-state company has been calling South Dakota residents, encouraging them to say yes to a call transfer to sitting members of the (impeachment) committee,” the release explains. Gosch clarified that a majority of the lawmakers on the committee had also personally received the calls themselves.

“This telemarketing firm is using a nonfactual, distasteful, and inappropriate script to insight public outrage,” Gosch said in a statement. “It is is clear to me that whoever is behind this movement is trying to impede, influence, or taint the ongoing investigation of this committee. We are looking into is behind this.”

When asked about the telemarketing campaign Thursday morning, Gov. Kristi Noem said she had just been made aware of its existence earlier that day. Noem has previously called for Ravnsborg’s resignation.

The House Select Committee on Investigation is scheduled to meet on Monday evening.

Copyright 2022 Gray Television. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The plan aims to bring in more tourists to Custer State Park, but there’s a rising concern...
After pushback, Noem alters Custer State Park expansion plan
Groups are not sure the state is taking the environment into enough consideration for the park...
Gov. Kristi Noem’s Custer State Park expansion bill “dead on arrival”
RCC
South Dakota Department of Education revokes cross country coach’s teaching certificate after sexual allegations
New outdoor range would be north of Rapid City off of Elk Vale Road.
Lawmakers table the idea of a shooting range outside of Rapid City
The House State Affairs committee passed a bill that determines what types of medical marijuana patients can consume

Latest News

plow
SNOWPLOW NAMING CONTEST- VOD - clipped version
light
SKI FOR LIGHT - VOD - clipped version
cannibis
EDIBLE CANNABIS - VOD - clipped version
RODEO
BLACK HILLS STOCK AND RODEO - VOD - clipped version