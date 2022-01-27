Advertisement

Snowy and Windy Today; Balmy this Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level trough and cold front will bring blustery, chilly weather today with a few snow showers. There might be a small accumulation of snow in the northern and Wyoming Black Hills, as well as the Sheridan area.

A strong ridge of high pressure will build in from the west Friday and hold through the weekend. Much above normal temperatures are expected - 50s! Dry conditions, too.

A major change in the weather arrives February 1st - much colder temperatures with some snow shower likely.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Groups are not sure the state is taking the environment into enough consideration for the park...
Gov. Kristi Noem’s Custer State Park expansion bill “dead on arrival”
RCC
South Dakota Department of Education revokes cross country coach’s teaching certificate after sexual allegations
The plan aims to bring in more tourists to Custer State Park, but there’s a rising concern...
After pushback, Noem alters Custer State Park expansion plan
New outdoor range would be north of Rapid City off of Elk Vale Road.
Lawmakers table the idea of a shooting range outside of Rapid City
House owners are advised to prepare for a larger number on their property assessment this year.
Don’t be surprised if your home is priced much higher than last year

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Flurries
Another Cold Day then Hello Warm-up
KOTA Weather
KOTA Weather Webcast Rhonda Lee
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Turning Milder Today; Then Back to Cold and Windy Thursday