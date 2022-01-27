Advertisement

Milwaukee police: 4 held for questioning in mass slaying

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say four people have been detained as police investigate their level of involvement, if any, in the deaths of six people who were found with gunshot wounds in a Milwaukee duplex last weekend.

Chief Jeffrey Norman said at a news conference that investigators believe multiple suspects targeted the six people.

No motive was released and no charges have been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Milwaukee police had responded Sunday afternoon to assist with a welfare check at the home where five bodies were initially discovered.

The medical examiner tweeted early Monday that the body of an additional person, a man, was recovered from the home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The plan aims to bring in more tourists to Custer State Park, but there’s a rising concern...
After pushback, Noem alters Custer State Park expansion plan
Groups are not sure the state is taking the environment into enough consideration for the park...
Gov. Kristi Noem’s Custer State Park expansion bill “dead on arrival”
RCC
South Dakota Department of Education revokes cross country coach’s teaching certificate after sexual allegations
New outdoor range would be north of Rapid City off of Elk Vale Road.
Lawmakers table the idea of a shooting range outside of Rapid City
The House State Affairs committee passed a bill that determines what types of medical marijuana patients can consume

Latest News

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations...
World remembers Holocaust as antisemitism rises in pandemic
The Department of Health and Human Services building is seen in Washington, April 5, 2009. The...
Watchdog: HHS failing on health crises, deemed ‘high risk’
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Donald...
Oklahoma executes man for 2001 slayings of 2 hotel workers
'Chain him up': Racist rant hurled at only Black player on high school basketball team