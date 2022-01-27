Advertisement

Minnie Mouse to wear her first pantsuit in honor of Women’s History Month

British designer Stella McCartney created a blue tuxedo dawned with Minnie’s iconic polka dots.
British designer Stella McCartney created a blue tuxedo dawned with Minnie’s iconic polka dots.(Disneyland Paris)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Minnie Mouse will have a special outfit as Disneyland Paris celebrates its 30th anniversary in March.

She called upon British designer Stella McCartney to create her first pantsuit.

“I am delighted to be working with the one, the only, the iconic Minnie Mouse. I have designed a custom outfit for her in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris. Minnie has always had a special place in my heart,” McCartney said.

The fashion designer created a blue tuxedo dawned with Minnie’s iconic polka dots.

The pantsuit is a symbol of progress for a new generation as Minnie will wear it in honor of Women’s History Month in March.

“What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style,” McCartney said.

McCartney will also design a unique Minnie Mouse T-shirt as part of International Women’s Rights Day.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Groups are not sure the state is taking the environment into enough consideration for the park...
Gov. Kristi Noem’s Custer State Park expansion bill “dead on arrival”
RCC
South Dakota Department of Education revokes cross country coach’s teaching certificate after sexual allegations
The plan aims to bring in more tourists to Custer State Park, but there’s a rising concern...
After pushback, Noem alters Custer State Park expansion plan
New outdoor range would be north of Rapid City off of Elk Vale Road.
Lawmakers table the idea of a shooting range outside of Rapid City
House owners are advised to prepare for a larger number on their property assessment this year.
Don’t be surprised if your home is priced much higher than last year

Latest News

Joseph Bozeman won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery game but didn’t immediately tell his wife.
‘I haven’t even told my wife’: Florida man wins $1M in new scratch-off lottery game
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card...
Steelers QB Roethlisberger retires at 39: Time to ‘hang up my cleats’
In “Maus,” comic artist Art Spiegelman tells the story of his Jewish parents’ lives in the...
Tennessee school board bans Pulitzer-winning Holocaust book ‘Maus’
Container ship Ever Far, left, sails down river past the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of...
US economy grew 5.7% in 2021 in rebound from 2020 recession
FILE - Tourists visit the Supreme Court, January 2022, in Washington.
Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects