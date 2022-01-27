Advertisement

Man beaten with metal skillet after declining an offer of potatoes, police say

Police say a 27-year-old man was frying potatoes in hot oil with a metal skillet and offered...
Police say a 27-year-old man was frying potatoes in hot oil with a metal skillet and offered them to a 32-year-old victim who declined.(WEKWEK // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THORNHURST, Pa. (Gray News) – A man was arrested after being accused of beating another person with a metal skillet who refused an offer of potatoes, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police say a 27-year-old man was frying potatoes in hot oil with a metal skillet and offered them to a 32-year-old victim who declined.

That’s when the man became “suddenly enraged” and threw the hot frying oil and potatoes into the victim’s face without warning, according to police.

Authorities said he went on to beat the person so hard with the skillet that the handle snapped off.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns and a significant head injury.

The man cooking the potatoes faces several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The plan aims to bring in more tourists to Custer State Park, but there’s a rising concern...
After pushback, Noem alters Custer State Park expansion plan
Groups are not sure the state is taking the environment into enough consideration for the park...
Gov. Kristi Noem’s Custer State Park expansion bill “dead on arrival”
RCC
South Dakota Department of Education revokes cross country coach’s teaching certificate after sexual allegations
New outdoor range would be north of Rapid City off of Elk Vale Road.
Lawmakers table the idea of a shooting range outside of Rapid City
The House State Affairs committee passed a bill that determines what types of medical marijuana patients can consume

Latest News

The Department of Health and Human Services building is seen in Washington, April 5, 2009. The...
Watchdog: HHS failing on health crises, deemed ‘high risk’
U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news...
Coast Guard to suspend search for migrants off Florida
FILE - Tourists visit the Supreme Court, January 2022, in Washington.
Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects
The Coast Guard has suspended their active search for survivors of capsized boat between...
Coast Guard suspends search for survivors of capsized boat
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Witness: 3 officers at Floyd killing had duty to intervene