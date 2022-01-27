Advertisement

Cayne Krogman-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week

Krogman delivering for Wall boys basketball team
By Ben Burns
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Cayne Krogman is following in the footsteps of his cousin former White River standout Louie Krogman who holds South Dakota’s all time scoring record. Cayne has led Wall to a 6-4 record this season. Congrats on being named our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week!!!!

