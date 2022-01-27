Another Cold Day then Hello Warm-up

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over the last 24-hours there has been snow as far south as the panhandle of Texas and we are still in for more snow here by tomorrow.

We briefly warmed up today and it felt nice. But another low comes in from the northwest and with it comes colder air for Thursday. This isn’t a stable fixture that we can count on hanging around.

After Thursday we stay under a sturdy ridge of high pressure that will clear out our skies and pull in much warmer temperatures. The warmer temperatures will also house drier conditions for the next four days. We are again back to well-above average temperatures and an abundance of sunshine to wrap up the month. January may be leaving quietly, but February is a little more gangster.

February’s temperatures are going to take plummet and the sun and warmth are quickly turned into snow and clouds into Groundhog Day.

