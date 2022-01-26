Vendors prep for annual Stock Show & Rodeo

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo kicks off Friday in what’s expected to be a big year for the annual event. Wednesday, hundreds of tradeshow vendors moved into the Monument event center.

Although some vendors started setting up earlier this week, most of them came in Wednesday morning to prepare for what could be a record-breaking stock show.

The vendors come from all over the country, traveling around selling their products to those interested in the rural, agricultural, and western lifestyles.

Stock Show General Manager Ron Jefferies said that some vendors go from show to show throughout the year.

“The Black Hills Stock Show is on that route of their stop,” Jefferies said. “So, you’ll see some of those vendors here, and you’ll see some other vendors that might be a little closer to home here.”

One of those traveling vendors is Equibrand, which makes rope and other rodeo accessories. Tradeshow coordinator Trisha Price says the crew looks forward to coming to the Black Hills each year.

“There is no place like the Black Hills Stock Show,” Price said. “The people are great, it’s a fun community. We love coming here every year.”

The Stock Show kicks off on Friday.

