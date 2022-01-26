Advertisement

SD tourism department looks to the future

The state saw a 26% growth in visitation from the previous year, with 13.5 million people...
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It was a big year for tourism in the state of South Dakota following a bit of a slowdown in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The state saw a 26% growth in visitation from the previous year, with 13.5 million people coming in to take in the sights and explore everything the state has to offer.

Now, South Dakota’s tourism department is looking to the future to expand on this rebound.

Following last week’s tourism conference in Pierre, the state is releasing a strategic plan for the next three years.

The plan looks to expand the state’s brand, fix organizational issues with tourism, and develop new potential destinations for tourists.

Deputy Secretary of Tourism Wanda Goodman says the plan will remain flexible, as these factors can change quickly.

