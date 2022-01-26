Advertisement

Cooking Beef with Eric - Steak in Creamy Mushroom Sauce

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a delicious recipe for steak for when you need to stay in out of the cold. Rich sauce makes this heavenly!

Trim 4 beef top loin steaks and allow to sit at room temperature for 2 hours.

Meanwhile prepare sauce: in a heavy skillet sauté a half pound of sliced mushrooms in a tablespoon of butter until they are slightly brown; add a half cup of chopped onion and continue to sauté until onions are golden; sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of flour and stir to blend. Add a 1 1/2 cups half and half, stirring a little at a time, simmer until thick and creamy. Add 2 teaspoons of Worcestershire sauce, a teaspoon of garlic powder and salt and pepper to taste.

In another skillet, brown a tablespoon of butter; add steaks and brown each side.. Reduce heat, cover and allow steaks to simmer for a few minutes in their own juices until desired doneness.

Pour mushroom sauce over steaks when serving.

