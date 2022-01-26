Advertisement

Another Shot of Cold is Coming

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are still in for more snow before the week ends. The National Weather Service office said that Rapid City amassed about 1.20″ of snow since yesterday. The Northern Hills on the other hand topped that nearly four-fold with totals near Lead at 5″.

The snow isn’t just up and leaving quietly. The instability and moisture really doesn’t fully exit the region right away. We briefly warm up and lose some of the cloud cover by midweek, but another low comes in from the northwest and with it comes colder air for Thursday. But even that isn’t a stable feature we can count on hanging around.

After Thursday we are under high pressure that will clear out our skies and pull warmer temperatures in with drier conditions for the next four days. We are back to well-above average temperatures and more sunshine to wrap up the month. January may be leaving quietly, but February isn’t following suit.

Right now the first day of February’s temperatures are going to take a nosedive by some 27 degrees and the sun and warmth gets replaced by snow and a cold snap. That is still about a week away and worth watching.

