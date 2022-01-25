Advertisement

U.S. combat jet crashes in South China Sea exercise, 7 hurt

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson participates in a...
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson participates in a group sail during the Rim of the Pacific exercise off the coast of Hawaii, July 26, 2018.(Source: Petty Officer 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez/U.S. Navy via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGKOK (AP) - The U.S. military says a Navy combat jet conducting exercises in the South China Sea has crashed while trying to land on the deck of an American aircraft carrier, injuring seven sailors.

The pilot ejected during the “landing mishap on deck” of the USS Carl Vinson on Monday.

The pilot was recovered by a military helicopter and is in stable condition.

Seven sailors were injured, and three were evacuated for medical treatment in Manila, Philippines. They were all reported in stable condition on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Felony murder charges filed in Spearfish shooting death
Dreau Rogers makes initial appearance in court
Spearfish man facing first degree murder charge
Rapid City police say 17-year-old Deaundrea Janis is a suspect in Friday's shooting.
RCPD names suspect in Friday night’s shooting
Man arrested for DUI after his vehicle struck a police car
Outlaw Squares newest attraction is a hit
Cars are crashing on ice at Outlaw Square, but these ones are meant to

Latest News

Police say six people found dead in a Milwaukee home had apparently been shot and investigators...
Police investigating deaths of 6 in Milwaukee as homicides
In this photo taken during Dec. 27 - Dec. 31, 2021 and provided on Jan. 1, 2022 by the North...
North Korea tested cruise missiles, S. Korean officials say
United Way is wrapping up their annual campaign for the community
United Way is wrapping up their annual campaign for the community
RCPD: teenager is reported missing
RCPD: teenager is reported missing