Up and Down End of the Month Forecast

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An Arctic front comes into western South Dakota today and a weak but noticeable shortwave crosses the area into our overnight. This wave will give us 1-4″ of light snow in the higher elevations of the Wyoming and South Dakota Black Hills and much colder weather and less snow for everyone else.

This shortwave moves out of the region leaving a lot of cloud cover in its wake. The instability and moisture really doesn’t exit the region right away. We briefly warm up and lose some of the cloud cover by midweek, but another low comes in from the northwest and bring colder air with it again for Thursday.

Then after that we are under high pressure that will clear out our skies and pull warmer temperatures in with drier conditions for the next four days. We are back to well-above average temperatures and more sunshine to wrap up the month.

