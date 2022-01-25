Advertisement

South Dakota Department of Education revokes cross country coach’s teaching certificate after sexual allegations

A Rapid City Central High School Head cross country coach has had his teaching certification revoked after students say they were touched inappropriately.
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Multiple students came forward saying Thad Caldwell “massaged” them inappropriately in hotel rooms while attending cross country outings.

After four years, Caldwell’s teaching certificate was “immediately and permanently revoked” by the South Dakota Department of Education.

The first allegations were brought forward in August of 2020, reporting that Caldwell had massaged two student athletes’ glute area, he then was placed on administrative leave.

In September 2020, Caldwell resigned.

There have not been any charges filed due to South Dakota’s definition of sexual contact, however, Senator Duhamel introduced a bill in legislation that would change the current definition of sexual contact to include the types of behavior that led to Caldwell’s resignation. The bill has passed Senate 35 to 0 and is now going to the House Judiciary Committee.

