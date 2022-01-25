It’s your last chance to rid of your home of Christmas decorations!

Advertisement

Rapid City’s Solid Waste Division reminds people to properly throw away and recycle real Christmas trees, wreaths, and garland(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City’s Solid Waste Division reminds people to properly throw away and recycle real Christmas trees, wreaths, and garland at either West Boulevard North or Fitzgerald Stadium which are open until January 31.

The landfill will also be open for disposal, however, natural trees must not have any decorations or plastic on them.

Collection boxes are also available for throwing away holiday lights until the end of the month.

You can find these collections boxes at Ace Hardware Stores, Boyd’s Drug, City Hall, Hippie Haven, Menards, MRF Office Building or the Landfill, Rapid City Library, RC Hardware, Roosevelt Swim Center, Runnings, and Western Dakota Tech.

