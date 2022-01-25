Advertisement

Central and Stevens girls ready to meet Friday

Cobblers and Raiders ready to renew rivalry
By Ben Burns
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Central girls basketball team will host Stevens for round two of the Rapid City rivalry Friday night. The Cobblers won the first meeting of the season and enter the game ranked 5th in the state. The Raiders are ranked 4th in the state. Friday’s game tips off at 7 o’clock at Naasz Gymnasium. There has been a time change to Saturday’s Central and Stevens boys game. That game will now be played at 2:00 Saturday at Naasz gymnasium.

