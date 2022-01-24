When the weather gets colder, people have to keep their green thumbs warm and healthy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People tend to gravitate toward indoor plants during the winter months.

Tim Sime, one of the owners of Jolly Lane Greenhouse says the biggest factor of moving your green thumb indoors is finding the right plant for the right location, keeping in mind the amount of light and heat.

While house plants have been on an upward trend, he says he experiences people wanting to brighten up their homes after taking down their holiday decorations.

”So many times after the holidays, the house is bare and kind of naked feeling and now it’s time you can bring in some fresh greenery and plants whether they just be green plants or some sort of blooming plant and then in the next few months you can still enjoy that gardening thing but it’s just inside until we can get back outside and enjoy summer,” said Tim Sime, owner of Jolly Lane Greenhouse.

He also says Jolly Lane Greenhouse is offering an annual house plant sale later this month.

