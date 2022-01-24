United Way is wrapping up their annual campaign for the community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The non-profit’s campaign raises money to donate back to community organizations through grants, this year’s goal is a little over $2.1 million.

In the past, the campaign has ended on New Year’s Eve but this year United Way decided to extend the deadline until January 31 due to being just shy of their goal.

Black Hills non-profits are also in the process of applying to receive grants and the deadline is the same.

These dollars 100% stay here in the Black Hills, they’re going to local nonprofits that our board is vetting to ensure that those nonprofits are meeting the needs of the community,” said Jamie Toemmis, executive director at United Way of the Black Hills.

The United Way of the Black Hills board of directors will review the applications and disperse the grants this spring.

