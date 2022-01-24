Advertisement

Man arrested for DUI after his vehicle struck a police car

(123RF)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Authorities say a man was arrested for DUI after his vehicle struck a Sioux Falls Police car. It happened about 1:20 a.m. Friday. Police say an officer saw a vehicle driving the wrong way and turned on his lights.

Police say the officer’s squad car was going about 5 mph when it was struck by the other vehicle that was estimated to be going about 25 mph.

The 37-year-old driver of the vehicle was arrested for DUI and other traffic violations. Police say the officer experienced minor knee pain. The driver who arrested for DUI suffered no injuries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Felony murder charges filed in Spearfish shooting death
Rapid City police say 17-year-old Deaundrea Janis is a suspect in Friday's shooting.
RCPD names suspect in Friday night’s shooting
Chicken
Rare chickens, exotic birds, raptors and a dose of green, Jolly Lane Greenhouse has got the mix
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
Racers compete in a previous snocross showdown in Deadwood.
No snow a ‘no go’ for Deadwood snocross

Latest News

Custer State Park jam-packed with events for locals
Custer State Park jam-packed with events for locals
Outlaw Square’s newest attraction, ice bumper cars, is a hit.
Cars are crashing on ice at Outlaw Square, but these ones are meant to
People tend to gravitate toward indoor plants during the winter months.
When the weather gets colder, people have to keep their green thumbs warm and healthy
Outlaw Squares newest attraction is a hit
Cars are crashing on ice at Outlaw Square, but these ones are meant to