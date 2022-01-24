Advertisement

It’s National Peanut Butter Day!

Nerdy Nuts peanut butter
Nerdy Nuts peanut butter(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It all started in a kitchen, with a craving, and a refurbished peanut butter grinder.

“We moved here from Colorado and there was no place here to get fresh ground peanut butter,” said Erika Mount, Co-Founder of Nerdy Nuts in Rapid City.

For National Peanut Butter Day, Nerdy Nuts is supplying the butter to nut lovers.

“It seems like the peanut butters are just flying off the shelf right now,” said Mount.

Anything from the classic health nut spread to some more untraditional options.

“We call them Spoonable Spreads. So, things like monster cookies and cookies and cream. Those ones are really popular for those. Then we have the more indulgent ones like caramel crunch or yule log.”

However, if you can hold off on your peanut butter craving for just a little while longer, the company launches new flavors every Sunday.

But if you see a flavor you like, act fast.

“Those flavors are in and then they’re out and you can’t really get them again, but we always have constant flavors on our menu too,” said Mount.

Mount and her team love to make peanut butter options for everyone to enjoy every day of the year and are proud to see how the business has grown in Rapid City.

“We’re a multi-million-dollar company. We sell all across the United States. We ship out anywhere from 16,000 to 18,000 packages every month. So, we’ve gone from this tiny little thing and have exploded especially in the last 18 months,” said Mount.

Of course, if you have a peanut allergy, don’t feel left out. Substitute an almond butter option!

