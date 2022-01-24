Colder Today; Chance of Light Snow This Afternoon & Tonight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Colder air arrives today as an arctic front backs southwest across the area. Some light snow will develop behind this front late this afternoon and tonight. Accumulations will mostly be light, but a few inches could fall in the northern Black Hills and foothills, as well as in the Sheridan area. Temperatures will be at their highest this morning, with falling afternoon temperatures expected.

Tuesday will be a cold day with clearing skies, but milder air returns Wednesday. Thursday will be windy and colder again, but much milder air returns by the weekend.

