Cars are crashing on ice at Outlaw Square, but these ones are meant to

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ice bumper cars have made their debut out at Outlaw Square this winter.

“The idea started last year when someone had mentioned to him about these really cool bumper cars that we can run on our glice system,” said Bobby Rock, director at Outlaw Square.

Glice is a synthetic rink that Deadwood has installed in the middle of town, that way ice won’t melt on warmer winter days.

And those days are when people are out and in the rink.

“It’s a great attraction, it’s something we’ve added here in Deadwood for families to do, as you can see we have families lined up and ready to go,” said Rock.

Rock also says the turnout for the bumper cars has been huge for Outlaw Square.

People can pay $10 to go out on the ice bumper cars for 12-minute intervals, first come first serve.

The bumper cars have 2-3 hour intervals to rotate ice skating in the rink also.

Outlaw Squares rink will be up and open until May 1st.

