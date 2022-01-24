Advertisement

Cars are crashing on ice at Outlaw Square, but these ones are meant to

Outlaw Square’s newest attraction, ice bumper cars, is a hit.
Outlaw Squares newest attraction is a hit
Outlaw Squares newest attraction is a hit(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ice bumper cars have made their debut out at Outlaw Square this winter.

“The idea started last year when someone had mentioned to him about these really cool bumper cars that we can run on our glice system,” said Bobby Rock, director at Outlaw Square.

Glice is a synthetic rink that Deadwood has installed in the middle of town, that way ice won’t melt on warmer winter days.

And those days are when people are out and in the rink.

“It’s a great attraction, it’s something we’ve added here in Deadwood for families to do, as you can see we have families lined up and ready to go,” said Rock.

Rock also says the turnout for the bumper cars has been huge for Outlaw Square.

People can pay $10 to go out on the ice bumper cars for 12-minute intervals, first come first serve.

The bumper cars have 2-3 hour intervals to rotate ice skating in the rink also.

Outlaw Squares rink will be up and open until May 1st.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Felony murder charges filed in Spearfish shooting death
Rapid City police say 17-year-old Deaundrea Janis is a suspect in Friday's shooting.
RCPD names suspect in Friday night’s shooting
RCPD investigating a shooting on Surfwood Drive
Plot of land
GF&P hopes to break ground on Rapid City shooting range in May
Monument Health vaccinated vs. unvaccinated graphic
South Dakota sees 2,183 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Latest News

People tend to gravitate toward indoor plants during the winter months.
When the weather gets colder, people have to keep their green thumbs warm and healthy
Snowplow lights
Snowplows don’t hit highway speeds during storms, but the safest place to be is behind them
Chicken
Rare chickens, exotic birds, raptors and a dose of green, Jolly Lane Greenhouse has got the mix
Update: Felony murder charges filed in Spearfish shooting death