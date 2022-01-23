Advertisement

Snow Expected Tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We expect to see some snow tomorrow. The northern hills will see moderate snow throughout the afternoon, with northeast Wyoming seeing light snow showers. 2-3 inches of snow is expected in the northern hills with about an inch expected in northeast Wyoming. East of Rapid City will only see about a dusting at most. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Felony murder charges filed in Spearfish shooting death
Rapid City police say 17-year-old Deaundrea Janis is a suspect in Friday's shooting.
RCPD names suspect in Friday night’s shooting
RCPD investigating a shooting on Surfwood Drive
Plot of land
GF&P hopes to break ground on Rapid City shooting range in May
Monument Health vaccinated vs. unvaccinated graphic
South Dakota sees 2,183 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Latest News

Clear the rest of the week
Snow expected tomorrow
Snow on Monday
Mild Tomorrow, Snow On Monday
Snow on Monday
Very mild tomorrow
Warmer Weekend
No Excuses! Christmas Lights Take-Down Weather