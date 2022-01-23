Snow expected tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We expect to see some snow tomorrow. The northern hills will see moderate snow throughout the afternoon, with northeast Wyoming seeing light snow showers. 2-3 inches of snow is expected in the northern hills with about an inch expected in northeast Wyoming. East of Rapid City will only see about a dusting at most. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the rest of the week.

