Woman shot and killed at a Spearfish home Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 43-year-old woman was shot and killed in Spearfish early Saturday morning.

The woman was found at a home on the 700 block of Saint Joseph Street around 12:48 a.m. She was taken to the Spearfish hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police have not released the woman’s name.

A person police say is “related to the case” was detained at a home on nearby Evans Lane. Spearfish police were assisted by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, state Division of Criminal Investigation and the Rapid City-Pennington County-Highway Patrol Special Response Team.

Anyone with information related to this homicide can contact Spearfish Police Department Sgt. Steve Hofmann or Detective Shawn Fox at 605-642-1300.

