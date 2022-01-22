South Dakota sees 2,183 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The South Dakota Department of Health is starting the process of distributing one million Flowflex COVID-19 antigen at-home tests across the state. The first batch of 187-thousand test kits arrived in Pierre and were shipped out to be given free of charge to residents. The state expects the complete order of one million tests to be available over the next two weeks in places like courthouse, airports, schools and pharmacies.

As of Friday, Rapid City Area Schools says there are a total of 410 cases of COVID-19 in the district, 347 students and 63 staff. There are 395 students in quarantine in the district, along with four staff members. 2,330 have recovered on or after the first day of school.

Monument Health says they had 40 patients hospitalized for a COVID-19 illness this Wednesday. Of those 40, Monument says 24 were unvaccinated and 16 were vaccinated. In the I-C-U, they say all ten of the patients were unvaccinated. And Monument says all seven of their COVID patients on ventilators were unvaccinated.

There are a total of 2,183 new cases Friday day in South Dakota, with 427 of those in Pennington County. Oglala Lakota County had 94 new cases Friday, with 78 in Meade County, 74 in Todd County, 63 in Lawrence County, 27 in Butte County, 21 in Fall River County,14 in Perkins County, nine apiece in both Bennett and Jackson Counties, four in Ziebach County, three in Jones County and one in Haakon County. The number of active cases in the state has gone up in every report since December 27th, rising by 1,110 Friday to 35,196, yet another all-time high. There were 397 COVID patients in the hospital Friday, down six from Thursday South Dakota is reporting 19 more deaths, with three in Pennington County and one each in Meade and Todd Counties.

Wyoming reports a total of 2,224 new cases Friday. There are 135 new cases in Sheridan County and 112 in Campbell County, with 13 in Crook County and eight in Weston County. Their number of lab-confirmed active cases is up by another 632, to 5,905. There are now 123 hospitalized COVID patients, the most there since November 29th. Wyoming is not reporting any new deaths Friday.