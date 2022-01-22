Advertisement

No snow a ‘no go’ for Deadwood snocross

Efforts to make snow for the races have not been effective
Racers compete in a previous snocross showdown in Deadwood.
Racers compete in a previous snocross showdown in Deadwood.(KOTA)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - The lack of snow is taking a bite out of the Northern Hills’ winter recreation season; and now there is a new victim … the 2022 Deadwood Snocross.

The Deadwood Chamber of Commerce announced that the Jan. 28-29 event is postponed until March 4-5. The chamber cites unseasonably dry conditions and warm temperatures hampering the ability to make snow.

“Snocross snow-making crews have been on-site with equipment to make snow this past week but forecast temperatures and snowfall amounts are not conducive to have enough snow to build the track. Organizers apologize for any inconvenience,” the chamber stated in a release Friday.

Tickets already purchased will be honored in March. People unable to attend the rescheduled event can get a refund by calling 1-800-344-8826 or emailing tix@blackhillsvacations.com.

More information on the Snocross Tour can be found at www.snocross.com.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The memorial announced that South Dakota Rock and Rollers Hall of Fame inductees Indigenous...
Dirty Jobs host takes on Crazy Horse Memorial
Little Bald Eagle pleads guilty to first degree manslaughter
Rapid City man charged with rape and murder reaches a plea agreement
Alec Baldwin sued by U.S. Marine widows
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital
The Visitor Center is currently closed in Custer State Park.
Noem’s push to build campsites at Custer State Park upsets campground owners

Latest News

A $10 million investment to bring in more tourists to the Black Hills. That’s what Governor...
Concerns raised over proposed campground’s effect on wildlife
Plot of land
GF&P hopes to break ground on Rapid City shooting range in May
SD poised to boost private school funding
A Custer home and a Hill City garage were damaged in fires Thursday night.
Firefighters tackle 2 fires Thursday night