No Excuses! Christmas Lights Take-Down Weather

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There may be a few light snow showers for the higher elevations of the Black Hills in our overnight, but nothing that could count as a major snowstorm.

High pressure comes back and brings with it dry and warmer weather for the weekend. We are looking at highs in the upper-40s to very close to 50° on Saturday. Then on Sunday get ready to take down those Christmas lights, because there will be no valid excuse this weekend as we push the mercury up to near 60° on Sunday. These warm temperatures will come with a few moments of very breezy/windy conditions, so hold on to your hats with those westerly winds coming in over 20mph.

An Arctic front comes into western South Dakota Monday and a weak but noticeable shortwave crosses the area Monday. This will result in a few inches of some light snow in the higher elevations and much colder weather and less snow for everyone else.

That system moves out by midweek and we are back to well-above average temperatures and more sunshine to wrap up the month.

