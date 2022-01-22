Advertisement

Mild Tomorrow, Snow On Monday

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Low temperatures overnight are expected to be above average for this time of year with most of the area seeing lows in the 30s. Tomorrow we will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s. We expect to see snow Monday, especially in the northern hills and northeast Wyoming. That snow may linger into Tuesday morning. The rest of next week will be mostly sunny.

