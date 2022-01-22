Advertisement

Friday Night Frenzy, January 21, Part one

Hill City boys host rival Custer Wildcats, Rush take on Steelheads
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Jan. 21, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hill City boys basketball team hoped to make it five wins in a row as they took on the Custer Wildcats on their home court. Meanwhile, the Rapid City Rush took to the ice against the Idaho Steelheads. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have the highlights and results in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

