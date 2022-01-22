Advertisement

Education committee kills Noem’s school prayer bill

Gov. Kristi Noem had promised to put ‘prayer back in schools’
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A Republican-dominated South Dakota House committee has rejected Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposal to require public schools to have a moment of silence to start the day.

The Republican governor first billed the proposal at a conservative Christian conference last year as “putting prayer back in schools.” But a House committee rejected the idea after education groups argued that voluntary prayer is already allowed in schools and the proposed law would have saddled teachers with an unclear mandate.

The Republican-dominated House Education committee rejected the bill on a nine to six vote. But it could still be revived with support from one-third of House members.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

