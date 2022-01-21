Advertisement

Wintry mix overnight with windy weather Friday

By David Stradling
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A system will pass through the area tonight and into Friday morning. Isolated rain and snow showers will be possible tonight, while some spots could see some light freezing drizzle. Some slippery spots will be possible on roadways in the northern hills and Wyoming, along with spots that see the freezing drizzle on the plains. Temperatures will slowly warm through the night.

The wintry mix will come to an end through the morning and the winds will pick up. Wind Advisories are in place for much of western South Dakota, where gusts up to 50 mph will be possible at times. Skies will clear up through the day and allow for a good amount of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s to low 40s.

A beautiful weekend is on tap. Scattered clouds Saturday, but highs will be in the 40s for many. Sunday will be partly cloudy and have some spots seeing 50s for an afternoon high! It will be breezy at times over the weekend with gusts to 30 mph.

Slightly cooler air moves in early next week with a chance of snow showers Monday. Little to no accumulation is expected. Best chance will be the northern hills, but unfortunately it doesn’t look to be much. Near normal temperatures are back for the middle to end of next week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The memorial announced that South Dakota Rock and Rollers Hall of Fame inductees Indigenous...
Dirty Jobs host takes on Crazy Horse Memorial
Governor Kristi Noem
Gov Noem not happy with attorney general impeachment focus
Alec Baldwin sued by U.S. Marine widows
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital
The Visitor Center is currently closed in Custer State Park.
Noem’s push to build campsites at Custer State Park upsets campground owners

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Slightly Milder Today; Chance of Snow Showers Tonight
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
Sunny & not as cold Thursday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Very Cold Today; Chance of Snow Thursday Night and Friday