Advertisement

RCAS superintendent addresses Republican women’s conference

Simon used her time to present what she sees as the challenges facing the RCAS, as the...
Simon used her time to present what she sees as the challenges facing the RCAS, as the Republican Women’s organization starts a three-part series on education policy.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Area Schools superintendent Lori Simon served as the guest speaker at Thursday’s Pennington County Republican Women meeting.

Simon used her time to present what she sees as the challenges facing the RCAS, as the Republican Women’s organization starts a three-part series on education policy.

Simon believes issues impacting Rapid City school, and the community at large will continue. She also said that Rapid City isn’t alone and similar issues affect districts state-wide.

”The role of poverty in learning, facility needs which are not getting any better, the staffing crisis that we’re currently dealing with, as well as school funding and how that’s playing out in terms of our staffing situation, our facilities, etc,” Simon said.

Last week Simon announced that she plans to resign as the RCAS superintendent at the end of this school year.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The memorial announced that South Dakota Rock and Rollers Hall of Fame inductees Indigenous...
Dirty Jobs host takes on Crazy Horse Memorial
Governor Kristi Noem
Gov Noem not happy with attorney general impeachment focus
The Visitor Center is currently closed in Custer State Park.
Noem’s push to build campsites at Custer State Park upsets campground owners
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital
North Dakota Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) agents Arnie Rumel and Joe Arenz...
North Dakota investigators: AG Ravnsborg untruthful about September 2020 crash

Latest News

The airport saw more than 690,000 passengers come through in 2021, compared with about 300,000...
Rapid City airport passengers up significantly in 2021
Little Bald Eagle pleads guilty to first degree manslaughter
Rapid City man charged with rape and murder reaches a plea agreement
25% of the nation’s adults are not active enough to protect their health.
Exercise and overall physical activity can sound overwhelming, but a brisk 30 minute walk may save your life.
The operations staff is spending Thursday and Friday hauling in tons of dirt into the Don...
The Monument prepares for the Stock Show with... dirt