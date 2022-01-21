Rapid City man charged with rape and murder reaches a plea agreement

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 59-year-old Marlon Little Bald Eagle of Rapid City pleads guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Little Bald Eagle was originally charged with the murder and rape of a 41-year old woman who was found dead near the railroad tracks on Maple Avenue in late April of last year.

However, the defense and prosecution have reached a plea agreement based on a factual basis statement that says Little Bald Eagle and the victim met up and drank heavily, had consensual sex, and while drunk caused a serious and painful injury to her.

In court Thursday, both sides said Little Bald Eagle helped the woman get dressed, but ultimately got scared and ran away while the woman bled out and died.

They asked Seventh Circuit Judge Craig Pfeifle for a binding plea agreement that would set the maximum sentence to be 20 years with 5 suspended.

Judge Pfeifle agreed for now, but says if following a pre-sentence report he feels uncomfortable with that limit, he’d allow Little Bald Eagle to retract his guilty plea.

