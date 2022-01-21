Advertisement

Rapid City man charged with rape and murder reaches a plea agreement

Marlon Little Bald Eagle
Little Bald Eagle pleads guilty to first degree manslaughter(Pennington Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 59-year-old Marlon Little Bald Eagle of Rapid City pleads guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Little Bald Eagle was originally charged with the murder and rape of a 41-year old woman who was found dead near the railroad tracks on Maple Avenue in late April of last year.

However, the defense and prosecution have reached a plea agreement based on a factual basis statement that says Little Bald Eagle and the victim met up and drank heavily, had consensual sex, and while drunk caused a serious and painful injury to her.

In court Thursday, both sides said Little Bald Eagle helped the woman get dressed, but ultimately got scared and ran away while the woman bled out and died.

They asked Seventh Circuit Judge Craig Pfeifle for a binding plea agreement that would set the maximum sentence to be 20 years with 5 suspended.

Judge Pfeifle agreed for now, but says if following a pre-sentence report he feels uncomfortable with that limit, he’d allow Little Bald Eagle to retract his guilty plea.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The memorial announced that South Dakota Rock and Rollers Hall of Fame inductees Indigenous...
Dirty Jobs host takes on Crazy Horse Memorial
Governor Kristi Noem
Gov Noem not happy with attorney general impeachment focus
The Visitor Center is currently closed in Custer State Park.
Noem’s push to build campsites at Custer State Park upsets campground owners
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital
North Dakota Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) agents Arnie Rumel and Joe Arenz...
North Dakota investigators: AG Ravnsborg untruthful about September 2020 crash

Latest News

The airport saw more than 690,000 passengers come through in 2021, compared with about 300,000...
Rapid City airport passengers up significantly in 2021
Simon used her time to present what she sees as the challenges facing the RCAS, as the...
RCAS superintendent addresses Republican women’s conference
25% of the nation’s adults are not active enough to protect their health.
Exercise and overall physical activity can sound overwhelming, but a brisk 30 minute walk may save your life.
The operations staff is spending Thursday and Friday hauling in tons of dirt into the Don...
The Monument prepares for the Stock Show with... dirt