Newborn giraffe dies at the San Diego Zoo two days after birth

A giraffe was born Jan. 17 on what would have been Betty White's 100th birthday, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced.
A giraffe was born Jan. 17 on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced.(San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN DIEGO (Gray News) – A newborn giraffe at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park died at just 2 days old. The calf was born on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday.

According to the zoo, wildlife care specialists noticed the calf’s condition deteriorate after birth. They say the baby giraffe had a difficult time standing and wasn’t nursing.

He was taken to the Safari Park’s Harter Veterinary Medical Center where teams provided around-the-clock care, but his condition continued to worsen.

“Unfortunately, despite all efforts, his condition continued to worsen, and the team made the compassionate decision to euthanize the calf,” the zoo said in a post on Facebook.

The unnamed calf was born to first-time mom Zindzhi. Many users on Twitter urged the park to name the animal Betty.

A wildlife advocate and lifelong animal lover, Betty White spent her life working with many conservation organizations, including San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

Zindzhi and the other members of the giraffe herd are being monitored closely for any unusual behavior after the calf’s passing.

