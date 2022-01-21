Advertisement

Icy Early this Morning; Windy the Rest of the Day

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Overnight freezing rain has created dangerously slick roads this morning. But temperatures are rising above freezing, and road conditions will improve by mid to late morning.

Gusty winds are likely this afternoon with wind gusts to 50 miles per hour possible.

The weekend looks mild and dry with highs near 50 or higher on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The memorial announced that South Dakota Rock and Rollers Hall of Fame inductees Indigenous...
Dirty Jobs host takes on Crazy Horse Memorial
Alec Baldwin sued by U.S. Marine widows
Little Bald Eagle pleads guilty to first degree manslaughter
Rapid City man charged with rape and murder reaches a plea agreement
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital
North Dakota Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) agents Arnie Rumel and Joe Arenz...
North Dakota investigators: AG Ravnsborg untruthful about September 2020 crash

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
Wintry mix overnight with windy weather Friday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Slightly Milder Today; Chance of Snow Showers Tonight
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast