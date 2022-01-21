How at-home COVID tests work

The federal government has mandated that insurance companies pay for at-home COVID tests. The South Dakota Department of health says they’ve arranged for one million tests and Monument Health says they’ve already distributed 20,000 of them. Monument director of laboratory services Emily Leech shows you just how these at-home tests work.

“First, using the test, be sure to wash your hands before and after using the test. Follow the instructions included with your kit for collection. And then we’re going to prep the test kit to get it ready. So we’re going to open our media. And then we are going to do our collection. So you’re going to open up your sterile swab. Pull it out. Next, we’re going to swab ourselves. This is a nasal collection, so you’re going to stick the swab in about half an inch to three-fourths of an inch up. So you’ll insert it into each nostril, spin it around four or five times, depending on your kit instructions. And then you’re going ot make sure you perform that on both of your nostrils. Next, you’re going to insert the swab into the tube and you’re going to ensure that you have everything from your collection into the liquid. And you’re going to leave that sit for one minute. Remove the swab. Open your test strip. And insert it in and now we wait for ten minutes for this particular test. After you wait the allotted time, you’re going to pull it out and read your results. You’ll see your control line and the test is negative”

Leech says if you test positive, this means that antigens from COVID-19 were detected and it is very likely you have COVID-19. She says chances of a false positive are very small and says if you test positive, assume you have it and isolate for at least five days. If you test negative, that means no antigens for COVID-19 were detected but false negatives are possible, meaning you could possibly have COVID-19 even though the test is negative. Leech says if you are still showing symptoms and have a negative at-home test, you should schedule a test with a local health care provider.