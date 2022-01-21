Advertisement

Gov. Noem targets abortions in two proposed legislative bills

Moves would ban abortions via telemedicine and when a heartbeat is detected
Several states have pushed legislation that would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.(Live 5/File)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As thousands of people are in Washington, DC, for the annual March for Life, South Dakota’s Gov. Kristi Noem uses the day to release two proposed anti-abortion bills.

One bill would ban abortions once a heartbeat can be detected; the second would ban all telemedicine abortions in South Dakota.

In a release, Noem said “Every human life is unique and beautiful from the moment it is conceived. Every life is worthy of our protection, worthy of the right to live.

“We hope that this year’s March for Life will be the last and that the Supreme Court will finally protect every unborn life,” the governor continued. “But until that comes to pass, these bills will ensure that both unborn children and their mothers are protected in South Dakota.”

