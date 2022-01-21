400 acre Rapid City shooting range hopes to break ground in May

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A gun range is coming to the outskirts of Rapid City.

South Dakota Game Fish and Parks says it’s something that’s much needed in the community and will be located on 400 acres, 10 miles North of I-90 and off of Elk Vale Road.

The total cost of the project is just shy of 10-million dollars.

Before preparing to build, the site has to undergo an environmental assessment. Which, is still underway.

Mike Klosowski, Regional Wildlife Supervisor for Western South Dakota, says the range hopes to profit by hosting local and national shooting competitions.

”We’re going to see jobs that are supported. We’re going to see folks coming in,” explains Klosowski, “[and ]utilizing hotels. Utilizing shops to purchase items that would be utilized down at the gun range. Recreational shooting has exploded over the last 10 years. We have a lot of different shooting sports enthusiasts that just like to go out and shoot. Of course, we have our traditional hunters who use rifles and things like that. So, those folks are going to absolutely benefit from that.”

The facility will be divided into two sections, north and south.

The southern area will showcase smaller 50 yards bays and stretch as far as 300 yards, and will also feature a long range area up to 600 yards.

The northern range will have small action bays for shotguns and clay shooting, as well as a training bay.

The range is meant to be used by all skill levels of shooters.

Klosowski says although there’s great economic impact, they’re keeping potential issues in mind, like neighbors in the area.

”You do have some neighbors that will be impacted, but we’re working with those neighbors and making sure that their questions are answered, and ensure that we have the best relationships with them.”

Game, fish and parks is planning on finalizing their plans in the coming weeks and breaking ground near May.

