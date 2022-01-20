Advertisement

UK police arrest 2 men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - British police say they have arrested two people in connection with a hostage-taking at a synagogue in Texas.

Counter Terrorism Police North West said one man was arrested Thursday in Birmingham, central England, and another in the city of Manchester. They were being held for questioning and have not yet been charged.

Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen, took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in a 10-hour standoff that ended in his death. Akram entered the United States as a tourist about two weeks earlier and spent time in Dallas-area homeless shelters before Saturday’s attack at Congregation Beth Israel, in the suburb of Colleyville.

Two British teenagers were arrested as part of the investigation on Sunday and later released without charge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kristi Noem
Gov Noem not happy with attorney general impeachment focus
Crazy Horse up close
Dirty Jobs host takes on Crazy Horse Memorial
South Dakota reports 2nd death of child from COVID-19.
South Dakota reports second death of a child from COVID-19
South Dakota offers free at-home COVID-19 test kits.
SD Department of Health has free COVID-19 at-home tests
Investigators reconstruct the scene of a fatal crash involving S.D. Atty. Gen. Jason Ravnsborg
AG impeachment committee grills law enforcement on investigation merits

Latest News

Sonya White, an Ohio State Buckeyes fan, died unexpectedly at age 51. Her family says when they...
Family finds wrong woman in loved one’s casket before funeral
The family says the funeral home owner apologized for the mix-up and agreed to pay for the...
Family traumatized after finding stranger in loved one's casket
A recent CNN poll found that 72% of Americans say the government is not doing enough to flight...
Biden lays out 3-part plan to battle inflation
Airlines received warnings from the Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing that many of the...
Some airlines suspend US flights over 5G uncertainty
Dirty Jobs showman Mike Roe digs into construction at Crazy Horse Memorial.
Dirty Jobs host takes on Crazy Horse Memorial