Advertisement

Tarantula-killing worm named after Jeff Daniels

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have named a tarantula-killing worm after actor Jeff Daniels, star of the 1990 film “Arachnophobia.”

A team of scientists from the University of California, Riverside recently discovered the new species of nematode, a type of worm, and named it “Tarantobelus jeffdanielsi.”

Their findings were published Monday in the Journal of Parasitology.

They named the worm after Daniels because in “Arachnophobia” his character takes on a deadly invasion of spiders.

In real life, the newly discovered nematodes infect the mouths of tarantulas, impacting their ability to eat, which eventually kills them.

As for how Daniels feels about the worm’s name, he said he’s honored by the homage to him and “Arachnophobia.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The memorial announced that South Dakota Rock and Rollers Hall of Fame inductees Indigenous...
Dirty Jobs host takes on Crazy Horse Memorial
Governor Kristi Noem
Gov Noem not happy with attorney general impeachment focus
The Visitor Center is currently closed in Custer State Park.
Noem’s push to build campsites at Custer State Park upsets campground owners
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital
North Dakota Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) agents Arnie Rumel and Joe Arenz...
North Dakota investigators: AG Ravnsborg untruthful about September 2020 crash

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Jury selected for federal trial over George Floyd’s killing
A Missouri nurse who won an essay contest was surprised by a virtual meeting with singer...
Missouri nurse surprised by Michael Bublé
Alec Baldwin sued by U.S. Marine widows
A Missouri nurse who won an essay contest was surprised by a virtual meeting with singer...
Missouri nurse surprised by Michael Bublé
Kristi Noem proposes ban on transgender females in school sports