South Dakota sees record number of tourists in 2021

(Chad Coppess | South Dakota Dept. of Tourism)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - Tourism officials say South Dakota had a record number of visitors in 2021, making it the first state to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels. The state Department of Tourism says visitors spent more than $4.4 billion last year, generating $160 million in tax revenue for the state and $184 million for local governments. Tourism also supports over 54,000 jobs across the state. The Argus Leader reports South Dakota’s visitor spending saw an increase of 30% from 2020. The amount spent per trip also increased from $282 in 2020 to $323 in 2021.

