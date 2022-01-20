South Dakota at 69% COVID vaccination rate

The South Dakota Department of Health says 69-percent of the state’s population age five and up have now received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 56-percent have completed their series of shots. 29-percent of people 16-and-up have received a booster dose.

The numbers in South Dakota Wednesday are from Friday through Tuesday and they show a total of 6,483 new cases. 1,542 of those are from Pennington County, with 294 in Meade County, 224 in Lawrence County, 96 in Todd County, 88 in Butte County, 65 in Oglala Lakota County, 64 in Fall River County, 59 in Custer County and 30 in Bennett County. The state reaches another high for active cases, going up by 5,926 to 32,761. The number of hospitalized patients is up to 392, the most since December 17, 2020. There are 14 more deaths in Wednesday’s report, with three in Pennington County and one each in Butte and Fall River Counties.

In Wyoming, they’ve got a total of 1,592 new cases Wednesday. There are 104 new cases in Sheridan County, 98 in Campbell County, 15 in Weston County and ten in Crook County. Their total of lab-confirmed active cases is also climbing, going up to 5,064. They have 108 COVID patients in the hospital, nine more than Tuesday. There are no new deaths in Wednesday’s report from Wyoming.