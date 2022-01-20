Advertisement

Scheierman sparking SDSU success

Guard leading the Summit league in rebounding
By Vic Quick
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:49 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota State men’s basketball team has won six in a row to run its record to 15-4 on the season. Baylor Scheierman has played a large role in the Jackrabbits success. The sophomore guard is leading the Summit League in rebounding at just under 9 boards a game. The SDSU men and women face St. Thomas on Thursday night.

