Scheierman sparking SDSU success

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota State men’s basketball team has won six in a row to run its record to 15-4 on the season. Baylor Scheierman has played a large role in the Jackrabbits success. The sophomore guard is leading the Summit League in rebounding at just under 9 boards a game. The SDSU men and women face St. Thomas on Thursday night.

