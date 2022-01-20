Advertisement

The Monument prepares for the Stock Show with... dirt

The operations staff is spending Thursday and Friday hauling in tons of dirt into the Don Barnett Arena, and the new Summit Arena.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo is right around the corner, and you can tell from all the dirt that’s now in the Monument.

The operations staff is spending Thursday and Friday hauling in tons of dirt into the Don Barnett Arena, and the new Summit Arena. This almost doubles the amount of dirt that’s needed.

Operations Manager Rory Hammerbeck said that the dirt helps to not damage the floor, while also providing a soft surface for the animals, and people being thrown off them.

”We try really hard to keep a nice layer of compaction on the bottom and a little bit softer on the top so that when they do get off the animal, they have something to land in,” Hammerbeck said. “It’s vital that we have all these elements for a perfect rodeo.”

The Monument is expected to bring in about 130 truckloads of dirt.

