Advertisement

Mayor Allender asks public to limit visits to city facilities due to uptick in worker illnesses

By Jill Sears
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mayor Steve Allender is asking that the public to avoid going to City facilities unless necessary. In recent weeks Rapid City has been hit with an increase of illnesses, not only the definitive uptick in positive COVID cases, but also the flu, the and common cold With increasing numbers of positive COVID-cases. This increase in illnesses is causing a significant rise in work absences among City employees, from a few, to a large amount of people.

“We are seeing a fast increase in both the number of cases of COVID-19, influenza and other illnesses in the area, as well as illnesses and absences among City employees,” said Mayor Allender. “At this point, we want to issue an advisory to the public to consider limiting visits to City facilities and exposure to employees.”

“Reports indicate we may be weeks away yet from reaching the peak of this latest variant. We are asking the public to consider alternatives rather than making an in-person visit to City facilities.”

Among the alternatives recommended by Mayor Allender:

*Utility bills can be paid online or by using the night depository on the west side of the City Hall facility;

*Utilize drive-through and online services at the Rapid City Public Library;

*File applications or register for activities online;

*Call or e-mail City departments to have questions or issues addressed;

*Call and set up appointments with City staff to pick up permits or drop off building plans.

*Purchase tickets for events online

*Continue to observe COVID restrictions at Rapid City Regional Airport

The wearing of face masks and social distancing is recommended and encouraged at City facilities.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crazy Horse up close
Dirty Jobs host takes on Crazy Horse Memorial
Governor Kristi Noem
Gov Noem not happy with attorney general impeachment focus
The Visitor Center is currently closed in Custer State Park.
Noem’s push to build campsites at Custer State Park upsets campground owners
South Dakota reports 2nd death of child from COVID-19.
South Dakota reports second death of a child from COVID-19
North Dakota Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) agents Arnie Rumel and Joe Arenz...
North Dakota investigators: AG Ravnsborg untruthful about September 2020 crash

Latest News

Dirty Jobs showman Mike Roe digs into construction at Crazy Horse Memorial.
Dirty Jobs host takes on Crazy Horse Memorial
Two law enforcement officers testified Wednesday that they believe Jason Ravnsborg was not...
North Dakota investigators: AG Ravnsborg untruthful about September 2020 crash
North Dakota Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) agents Arnie Rumel and Joe Arenz...
North Dakota investigators: AG Ravnsborg untruthful about September 2020 crash
The Visitor Center is currently closed in Custer State Park.
Noem’s push to build campsites at Custer State Park upsets campground owners